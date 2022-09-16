ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — State College came to play as they took down Altoona 55-14 in the battle of unbeaten in WTAJ’s SPORTSBEAT Game of the Week.

Two prominent 3-0 teams faced off at Mansion Park Friday at 7 p.m. Friday’s game was also the Gold Ribbon Game which honors Dawn Morden, a 1974 Altoona alum and found of the Brian Morden Foundation. Dawn lost her battle with cancer in June, but the Altoona Area School District continues to support Childhood Cancer Awareness.

State College came off a blowout 45-3 win against Hollidaysburg while Altoona defeated Mifflin County 38-0 last week.



State College started the game going right down the field as Finn Furmanek scored a two-yard rushing touchdown on their opening drive and putting them up 7-0 early. Then, after forcing a punt, the Little Lions went right down the field and Owen Yerka scored, putting State College up 14-0.

After forcing another punt, Furmanek adds their third touchdown of the half with a one-yard run. Altoona though would answer quickly, as Gabe Radcliff gets Altoona down to the 5 on a 57-yard catch. On the following play, the Mountain Lions punched in their first score of the night.

State College wasted no time though as it only took them two plays and a 40-yard rush from D’Antae Sheffey to add seven more points, putting them up 28-7.

State College takes on Altoona 2022

On the following drive, Altoona was forced to punt. However, Furmanek threw an interception to Branson Adams a few plays later, as Altoona stopped State College’s offense for the first time on the night.

As the quarter drew to an end, Altoona was forced to punt with 30 seconds remaining giving the Little Lions one more chance to score. On the final play of the half, Fermanek found Michael Goul in the endzone for a 35-yard bomb. State College goes into halftime with a 35-7 lead.

State College’s Owen Yerka adds another touchdown to start off the third quarter extending their lead to 42–7. This capped off a 61-yard, 11-play drive.



Altoona’s Kolin Hite scored on the opening drive of the third from 15 yards out, cutting State College’s lead to 28 points. However, State College’s Matt Wall would score quickly with a 43-yard touchdown to extend their lead to 48–14 as the third quarter came to an end.

State College would have one more touchdown before the game finished as Sahleek Wilson scored a 13-yard rushing touchdown. State College would go on to win 55-14.

Altoona takes their first loss of the season and will play Central Dauphin East in their first road game of the season. State College will host Central Dauphin as they look to improve to 5-0.