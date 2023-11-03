CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sportsbeat is still rolling as our Game of the Week for the first round of playoffs takes us to Cambria Heights as the Highlanders host the West Branch Warriors.

The single-A District 6 battle features, Cambria Heights who enter as the 4 seed at 7-3 this season while West Branch is 5-5 overall as the 5 seed.

This story will be updated as scoring information becomes available. Refresh for the latest.

SECOND QUARTER

The Highlanders would attempt to add to their lead with some deep passes to get closer to the endzone, however, they would come up short and the clock would expire and Cambria Heights would go into the half with the lead.

While Cambria Heights would try to block the punt, West Branch would get it off and with 18 seconds left the Highlanders would have the ball on the Warriors 43 yard-line.

On the next play, a personal foul would push West Branch back further, down to the seven, setting up a 2nd and 14. This time Tristan Weakland would bring Biggans down at the 5. The Highlanders would take a time-out with 24.8 left in the quarter.

Things continue to go wrong for West Branch though as Biggans would be sacked by Braylon Rydbom for a four-yard loss.

The Warriors would start their next drive on their own 13 and would have two more timeouts along with 1:03 left to work with.

On 3rd and 7, tight end Luke Mulraney would run it up the gut but would be about four yards short of the first. With a 1:15 left the Warriors would call a time out as they prepare to get the ball back.

Backed up on their side of the field, the Highlanders would look to add more points before the half. Issac Weiland would find Nelen for a short pass out to the 31 as time ticks down to 1:21 left.

The Cambria Heights’ defense would hold though, sacking Biggans again for a 5-yard loss. West Branch would be forced to punt again with 2:04 left in the half.

On the next play, Biggans would take off and get seven of those yards back with a run. Then an offside penalty would move the Warriors closer to midfield and a first down.

On first down, Cambria Heights’ defense would come up with a big sack and loss of eight.

West Branch would start their next drive at the 40-yard line.

With 5:15 left, Kline would get the ball down to the seven-yard line. Two plays later, Kline would score again giving the Highlanders the lead again. Cambria Heights would go for the two-point conversion following an offsides penalty and Nelen would be stopped short. Highlanders lead 12-6.

Cambria Heights would slowly start moving down the field. With mostly run plays, Stephen Nelen and Kline would share handoffs to get the team down to the 21 of West Branch.

The Warriors would be limited as well, not being able to make it past midfield. They would be forced to punt with 9:17 left in the quarter.

The second quarter would start out with Cambria Heights lining up to go for it on 4th down, however, they would opt to punt, giving West Branch the ball again.

FIRST QUARTER West Branch 6 – Cambria Heights 6

On the ensuing possession, West Branch would drive down the field themselves and Tyler Biggans would rush it in on 4th and 1 from the 1. The extra point would be no good and the game would be tied at 6.

A few plays later, Jaxxon Kline would rush it in from a few yards out to score a touchdown on Cambria Heights’ first drive of the game. The extra point would be blocked, giving the Highlanders a 6-0 lead.

The next play, Highlanders Trey Trybus would get down to the Warriors 18 yard line.

West Branch would start the game with the ball, however after being stuffed on 4th and 3, Cambria Heights would get the ball on their own 42.