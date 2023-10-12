SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Our Sportsbeat Game of the week takes us to a matchup between Windber and Berlin Brothersvalley, who are both 6-1 this season.

Windber and Berlin Brothersvalley, former WESTPAC rivals, will continue their rivaly on Friday in their first season in the Inter-County Conference as they inch closer to playoffs.

Over the past few years, the Mountaineers and Ramblers have become rivals, with Berlin Brothersvalley winning four of their last six matchups.

Heading into Friday’s game, the Ramblers are sort of limping as they’ve suffered several injuries this season. This includes star running back Luke Hostetler.

“I’ve been telling our guys our playoffs start this week. We got Berlin, NBC and Juniata Valley, you know, eight, nine and ten,” Matt Grohal, Windber Head Coach, said. “So we’ll see what kind of football team we are these next three weeks. And you know, it’s kind of plug and play until we get Hostetler and a couple of other those guys back. But we’ll go down to Berlin Friday and give everything we got for sure.”

Last season, Berlin Brothersvalley won 14-0 on the road. This season, Coach Grohal said the key to this season’s matchup is finding a way to limit senior quarterback Pace Prosser.

“We’ve got to slow Pace down, running and throwing,” Grohal said. “We’re not going to limit him to nothing. But if we can just slow him down a little bit, I think it gives us a chance to be in a game and be competitive and have a chance in the fourth quarter to pull something out.”

The Mountaineers have been rolling so far this season. Outside of their loss to undefeated Northern Bedford, they’ve won each of their games by three or more scores.

“We’re really starting to find our identity,” Doug Paul, Berlin Brothersvalley Head Coach, said. “We came out at the beginning of the year, wanted to be a passing football team and slinging it all around. And these last couple of weeks, we switched more to a power running team. And it’s really been working out well for us now, a little bit more diverse now. You know, we can still throw the ball around, but, developing a pretty good running game right now.”

Coach Paul face new challenge against with this season — the Ramblers offense. So far this season quarterback Tanner Barkley has completed 72% of his passes.

“They’ve had some injuries, but the next guy up mentality stepping in,” Paul said.” They are fundamentally very sound on defense. Offensively, the last couple of years, they’ve been pretty predomiant single wing team this year. They have a quarterback who could throw it around and a great wide reciever. And so they become a little bit more diverse this year. So definitely more challenging preparing for that than the typical single wing.”

