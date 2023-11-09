SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Our special Thursday edition of Sportsbeat Game of the Week is here as undefeated Northern Bedford plays Windber for the Single-A District 5 Championship.

As the playoff run churns on, the Ramblers face the Panthers at Somerset High School on Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. Windber is looking for revenge after losing just weeks ago to Northern Bedford 35-6.

On the flip side, the Panthers look to continue their impressive undefeated season (11-0) after defeating North Star 41-20 in the first round.

The winner of the District 5 Single-A Championship will move on to play the winner of Friday’s matchup between Steelton-Highspire (11-0) and Belmont Charter (3-5).

This story will be updated as scoring information becomes available. Refresh for the latest.

SECOND QUARTER: Northern Bedford 12 – Windber 7.

On the punt, one of the Northern Bedford players ran into the Windber kicker and would be called for running into the kicker. With 0:26 seconds left, Tallion would get the ball again and the clock would run out to go to halftime.

It would be three direct snaps to Tallion to gain a total of five yards. Windber would be forced to punt, but the clock would melt down to under 35 seconds left.

Northern Bedford’s defense would start to limit the run, which to this point had been working for Windber.

With around 2:45 left in the half, the Rambles would be set up on their own 23 looking for their second straight scoring drive.

The next play, Snider would scramble again, but they’d be short of the first down and would be forced to punt.

The Panthers would then go backward, first a penalty would send them back 5 yards. Then Snider’s scramble would attribute to another loss back to the 24.

On the next play, Snider would target Bowers again, but would miss the mark high.

Snider would continue where the Panthers left off. Starting from their 20 yard line, Snider would run and gain 14 yards out to the 34 yard line.

Following the time out, Tallion would get it down to the 3-yard line. The next play Tallion would take another direct snap into the endzone for a Ramblers’ touchdown. They would kick the extra point and now trail 12-7 with 4:08 left in the quarter.

Windber would continue to run the ball and would get deep into Northern Bedford territory. NBC would call a timeout ahead of 1st and 10 from the 12.

RJ Tallion would take the direct snap on 4th down and gain 4 yards and the first down, keeping the Rambler’s drive alive.

The Ramblers would start their next drive again at the 20. They would get things up to the 50 before facing a 4th and 1.

Snider would throw it out to Aaron Bowers but it would just be a little too far out of his reach. The score remains 12-0 with Northern Bedford on top.

On the next play Johnson would score easily, the Panthers now lead 12-0 and will go for two.

On second down from their own 36, Johnson would take off and find the outside. Johnson would gain 60 yards down to the 4-yard line.

While it looked like a punt, the Ramblers would fake it. The pass would be complete but a key tackle would stop them short of the first, turning the ball over on downs.

Tanner Barkley would look to throw on 3rd but the ball was just out of reach for Isaiah Topper.

FIRST QUARTER: Northern Bedford 6 – Windber 0

The quarter closes out with Windber facing a 3rd and 8 on the Panther 39-yard line.

Windber’s next drive would get them into Panther territory as they still have the ball with 0:50 left in the quarter.

The Panthers would quickly move up the field on their next drive. Eventually, Snider would keep and rush it in from 15 yards out for a touchdown. The snap was bad on the extra point and Northern Bedford would be stopped. They lead 6-0.

The first drive would not muster much though, after a bad snap, the quarterback would be sack setting up a 4th and 26.

The Panthers would chip back and get it down to 4th and 6, but would opt to punt. The ball would be down in the endzone and the Ramblers would get it for the first time on their own 20.

The very next play Eddie Richards would bring Snider down for a sack and loss of seven yards.

Ahston Detterline would get the handoff just a couple of plays later for another first down, as NBC enters Rambler territory.

A few plays later, Windber’s defense would start to hold but Rece Dibert would make a catch from Eion Snider and run out to the 42 yard line for another first down.

Adam Johnson would receive the first handoff and gain 11 out to the 31-yard line.

Northern Bedford won the toss and elected to receive. The Panthers will start from their own 20.