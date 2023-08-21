ALTOONA (WTAJ) — High school football returns Friday night, and the Altoona and Hollidaysburg are in the spotlight as the first Sportsbeat Game of the week.

The Mountain Lions are coming off a 6-6 season. The team started 5-2 but stumbled down the stretch losing four of their final five games, including two to District 6 champion State College. Still, head coach Vince Nedimyer didn’t hate what he saw in that season-ending 28-7 loss.

“In terms of where we came from, week four, looking back against State College when we played them there and played them in the district championship, and what the score ended up there and how we competed with some of the injuries and things that we had. I mean, they were phenomenal team last year, but the way we ended, yes, we felt as though it was it was a nice way to end,” he said.

Late season injuries last year gave valuable minutes to young players. That’s important as the team looks for a few key replacements.

But no shoes will be more challenging to fill than Manny Miller’s. The defensive linemen was fifth in the state with 14 sacks a season ago and filling that void is probably not a one-person job. But senior Bron Mosley said he’s ready to fill that role.

“This season, I feel like I’m going to step it up on the defense,” he said. “I’m just going to lead the team as a defensive player and we have other people have, Evan Boose is a great player, we have Julian Hazelwood, he’s young, but he’s just got a year of experience, so I feel like we can replace them.”

Hazlewood’s development may be key for Altoona this year and beyond. The sophomore rushed for 10.6 yards-per-carry last season in limited action.

