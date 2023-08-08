BELLEFONTE (WTAJ) — A sleeper pick to win the new look Laurel Highlands Conference this season may just be Bald Eagle.

After an 8-4 season in 2022, Bald Eagle returns a core of talent that was elite a year ago. Back is Camron Watkins, who’s 10.5 sacks was sixth in class 2A. Back is Kahle Burns who’s 903 receiving yards was ninth in 2A. And back is two-year starting quarterback Carson Nagle who threw for 2,810 yards, second in 2A and 29 touchdowns.

“We have a lot of different guys that have showed their experience or showed their talent in the last couple of years that, you know, hopefully, hopefully can be a bad, bad man,” said head coach Jesse Nagle.

Bad, Bad Man you say? Nagle, Watkins and Burns all qualify as candidates. While Nagle is a junior, the latter are seniors. BEA flashes a deep senior class that’s won 17 games over the past two years.

“It’s huge to be able to return so many guys,” said senior offensive linemen Eric Clark. “And for us to have the chemistry that we continue to have. And and once again, with all the work we’ve been putting in it should really, really look good this year.”

Bald Eagle comes over from the Mountain Conference, joining a deep LHAC. While the team plays a very familiar schedule, Bald Eagles gets a “welcome to the LHAC” opener against perennial power Bishop Guilfoyle.