BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — This will be a transition year for Bedford as the Bisons have just four seniors and just a handful of returning starters on both sides of the ball.

Bedford has to replace their starting quarterback, leading receiver, and leading rusher. On the ground they are losing more than 2,000 yards and 29 touchdowns from running back Ethan Weber and quarterback Kevin Ressler in an offense that averaged 33 points per game. The main focal point for the offense this year is expected to be junior Quincy Swaim in a hybrid role as a running back and receiver.

“He’s a very good athlete, very good running back and receiver on the offensive side of the ball defensively. Very smart, intelligent player, will be one of the leaders of our secondary and also special teams,” said head coach Kevin Steele. “We certainly expect him to be a leader and specials as well. Quincy is very athletic. He runs hard. He runs people over Quincy. He’s just a good football player all the way around.”

“I expect to play a pretty big role. I mean, I’m going to be playing a role in blocking running the ball. And like you said, we don’t have much experience coming back,” said Swaim. “So my role is to teach the guys that don’t have much experience at the varsity level to get them better.”

“Quincy is very athletic. He runs hard. He runs people over,” said senior center Kaidyn Jones. “Quincy’s just a good football player all the way around.”

Junior Joey Huxta will be the new signal caller for Bedford this year. He saw some action last season, but only attempted five passes. The Bisons will open up the season on the road at Westmont Hilltop.