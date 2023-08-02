It’s a new era for Bellefonte football as Tony Confer is the new man in charge of the program as he looks to right the ship for a squad that hasn’t had a winning season since 2019 and is just 3-17 over the past two seasons.

2022 was a rough season for the Raiders who struggled mightily on offense and defense. They scored under seven points per game and were shutout three times while also allowing nearly 39 points per game. Confer knows there are challenges ahead to get the program back to winning football games, but after being on the staff coaching the offensive and defensive lines in 2017 when they won 10 games he feels confident he can build the program back up to having a winning culture.

“When you come into a program and struggle for two years, you know, there’s a lot of people that doubt things,” said Confer. “The kids have some doubts within themselves because they know the last two years haven’t been good to them. So one of the big things I’ve tried to instill in them is, is to be confident no matter what they do. Hold your heads high. Be confident. And it’s our jobs as coaches to put them in positions to go out and be successful. It’s their jobs to go out and execute those things on Friday night.”

“The previous offseasons, we haven’t been really doing field work as early as we did this year,” said senior wide receiver Braeden Bickle. “We just we started doing field work with offense and defense, working it in like beginning a summer, like end of spring. It’s been we’re getting out, getting our plays down getting to learn them a lot earlier than we used to.”

As Bellefonte tries to get back to their winning ways, they will have a tough matchup in week one as they host Central to open up the season.