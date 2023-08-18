BELLWOOD (WTAJ) — Bellwood-Antis knows its days of being a perennial conference contender my be over as the Blue Devils exit the ICC for the grueling LHAC.

Bellwood joins a tough conference, and brutal division where teams like Central, Bishop Guilfoyle and Tyrone await them every season. There is zero room for error, but head coach Nick Lovrich welcomes the challenge.

“I think the new conference forced us to work a little bit harder in the offseason,” he said. “Our kids have been a little more dedicated, I think this this offseason because they know the step up in the challenge teams…. We’re going to have to make sure we bring our A-game every single week.”

“We’ve been waiting a long time to play these teams,” said senior linebacker Jordan Hescox. “So I think that this New Year’s really going to give us an opportunity to show us how good we are.”

Jumping to the LHAC was important to keep Bellwood’s annal Backyard Brawl alive with Tyrone. The conference is playing an all-conference schedule. The annual rivalry, while usually a week one game, won’t be played until week five.