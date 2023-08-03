BERLIN (WTAJ) — Berlin-Brothersvalley is one of the more successful programs that joined the Inter-County Conference in 2023.

A friendly schedule broke the Mountaineers way as the team looks to one-up last season’s 11-1 year.

Berlin bashed about every team in its way. The Mountaineers pitched shutouts in its first seven games of the season, and only Windber kept them under 42 points.

At 11-0, Berlin faced Westinghouse, the eventual state runner up, in the District Championship, losing 59-7. The 59-points was nearly double what the team gave up through the first 11 weeks and brought the team’s electric season to an abrupt end.

The team returns quarterback Pace Prosser who led the team in passing and rushing. Defensively, Prosser also recorded a team high six interceptions, and played a big role in holding the team’s first 11 opponents to under 4-points-per-game. While the defense doesn’t return an overwhelming number of starters, defensive coordinator Dante Paul feels good about where they’re at.

“Our goal going into the season is never seven-straight, eight-straight shutouts, whatever it may be, but it’s doing the little things right all the time. And I think a big key to our success this year will be we have a major starter returning at all levels of our defense,” he said. “And then just getting the young guys up to speed on everything and getting them to buy into what the culture was defensively last year will be huge for us.”

Berlin opens the season against Mount Union.