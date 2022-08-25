ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Title defense officially begins for Bishop Guilfoyle. The defending Class 1A State Champions defeated Redbank Valley 21-14 to cling the state title, but this season the Marauders are moving up to Class 2A which won’t make the path to repeating any easier.

BG returns a lot of championship experience including dual threat quarterback Karson Kiesewetter. Last season Kiesewetter threw for nearly 2,000 yards with 13 touchdowns while rushing for 1,133 yards and 22 touchdowns. Kiesewetter’s growth throughout the year was something that Head Coach Justin Wheeler attributes to their title run to conquer Class 1A.

“His playoff run was about as good as it comes from the first game to the last. When we needed a play he wanted to do it,” said Wheeler. “By the end of the year in the State Championship he was coming to the sidelines saying I wanna run this, I wanna do this and the growth he had from the beginning of the year just waiting for us to tell him what to do to the end of the year saying here’s what’s gonna work and I wanna do this.”

“We got a lot of confidence. We’re ready,” said Kiesewetter. “Obviously we gotta patch a couple holes, we lost a couple seniors last year, but I think we’re ready and ready to compete.”

The Marauders open up their season in week one in what is one of the most highly anticipated games as they host powerhouse Central and record setting quarterback Jeff Hoenstine.