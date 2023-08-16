ALTOONA (WTAJ) — There are few things more consistent in high school football than roster turnover. It’s not a new concept to Bishop Guilfoyle head coach Justin Wheeler but after a couple deep playoff runs behind quarterback Karson Kiesewetter, Wheeler knows the difficult task he faces.

“What you hope is that everyone else steps up and does a little bit of what he’s able to do,” said Wheeler. “You know, the new running backs, the new quarterback all have to do just their job and as good as he was. We were a little bit predictable, too … because whenever we needed something, we kind of seemed like he was the guy. So this year, I think we’ll be a little bit more balanced.”

A two-year starter, Kiesewetter led BG to 21 wins, and a State Championship in 2021. He scored nearly 90 touchdowns in his career. But he isn’t the only big name the Marauders must replace in 2023.

Anthony Ciaffari, whose 14.5 sacks ranked fourth in the state, also graduated. As did running back Cooper Rother who recorded more than 1,500 yards of offense 15 touchdowns. In fact BG graduated it’s three leading rushers, and Chase Kissell, the team’s leading returning rusher will line up at quarterback.

“You can’t really replace Carson, but I like how Chase is shaping up so far,” said senior linemen Ryan Hostler. “He throws the ball really good. He has good instincts as a quarterback, and I’m really excited to see what he can do to.”

But like death and taxes, roster turnover is a fact of life. Wheeler coached BG to a 10-4 record last season and has taken his team through roster rebuilds before. Since taking over as head coach in 2011 his teams are 127-33.