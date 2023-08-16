JOHNSTOWN (WTAJ) — Few coaches lit up talking about the LHAC realignment like Bishop McCort-Carrol’s Tom Smith who is excited to see how the shuffled competition plays out on Fridays.

The Crusaders enter year three of their Bishop Carroll co-op and are as optimistic as ever heading into the new season.

The team features nearly 50 players, more than double what Smith inherited.

“If you would have said something to me four years ago that we’d have, you know, between 47 and 50 kids on our team, I would’ve said, I don’t know about all that,” he said. “We just had to go. buy more jerseys, we don’t have enough. So that’s a it’s a great problem to have, and I credit that to the kids and and our coaching staff.”

While the influx of players is mostly in underclassmen, the impact today may less than it will be next year or the year after. Still, it’s a major sign of progress for a rebuilding program that went 2-8 in 2022.

“What excites me the most is our roster,” said senior Shakile Ferguson. “We have 47 kids. It’s most kids I’ve ever been on in football team that already had a great offseason and the offseason is still going. We had great time in the weight room and I’m excited to practice with pads on with that many kids and be around that much energy to be around a good environment.”