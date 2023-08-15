BROCKWAY (WTAJ) — Brockway football returns an elite one-two punch on offense in 2023, one that should give the Rovers a chance to claim a district title.

Back this fall is starting quarterback Braden Fox, a two year starter already, Fox has thrown for more than 5,000 career yards and 56 touchdowns in two season. Also back is starting tailback Jendy Cuello. Cuello rushed for 1,410 yards and 12 touchdowns as the Rovers made it to the District 9 championship.

In that game, Port Allegany rushed for 305 yards as the Gators controlled the ball in a 21-14 win.

“I feel like we got to the District 9 championship and we just felt a little short. And now we understand that it just takes that little bit more to just win the whole thing,” said Cuello. “We all collectively as a team, understand that. And that’s why we’ve been putting a lot of work in the offseason.”

Returning to the district championship was a huge moment for Brockway who won just games in 2020, and have added to their win total in each of Jake Heigel’s three previous seasons.

“To see how the program’s progressing is a testament to the coaching staff, but the seniors and juniors that have come through the program,” Heigel said. “They’ve just willed it back with their effort and their play. So yeah, hopefully it’s a special year because they deserve it.”