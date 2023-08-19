BROOKVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — All systems are go for Brookville football this year as they were riddled with injuries last season which forced a lot of young players into action and they started the season slow at 1-4. No injury hampered the team more than quarterback Charlie Krug, who missed the entire season with a torn ACL.

The offense struggled last year in the passing game and only averaged 19 points per game without their starting signal caller. Back in 2021 during Krug’s sophomore season they scored 27 points per game and Krug threw for 2,009 yards with 23 touchdown passes to help lead the Raiders to a 7-4 season. Now with Krug in his senior year head coach Gabe Bowly is excited to see what the offense will look like with Krug fully healthy.

“The best part about it is the last time that we’ve seen Charlie play, he was a sophomore. So the maturity from a sophomore physically, mentally, emotionally, to all sudden, he was he was a really good sophomore,” said Bowly. “Now we know he’s a senior and we’re getting to see, you know, the maturity, physically, the maturity mentally, the maturity emotionally. And we’re just really excited to see where it leads us going into the season.”

Krug is happy with where the offense is at as the season is right around the corner.

“I think our timing and I think we have a lot of speed, a lot of speed that can make the offense explode,” said Krug.

Bowly will be entering his first season leading the Raiders program, but he’s no stranger as he has been on staff for many years. His head coaching debut will be in week one at home against Central Clarion.