PATTON (WTAJ) — Over the past two seasons, the recipe for Cambria Heights has been simple, run the ball. But finding balance has never been far from the mind of head coach Jarrod Lewis, and this may very well be the season the Highlanders find it.

“I know in the past that’s always been our goal. But you know, it depends on your personnel,” he said. “And I think this year we have a we have some skill positions on the outside that we’re we’re excited about. And we have a quarterback who has a nice arm and can make all those throws.”

Junior quarterback Isaac Weiland takes over under the center. The 6-foot-3-inch is a pocket-passer and should mix well with a set young pass catchers. While most don’t have much varsity experience the group came up together.

“I think all of our receivers are going to be really good. I think definitely the line helps me a lot . if I get protection, I think anybody can catch the ball,” said Weiland.

A balanced offense would definitely look different for Cambria Heights who has run the ball for more than 6,000 yards over the past two seasons. But gone are the team’s top rushers, like 1,300 yard back Tanner Trybus, and junior Stephen Nelen, who carried the ball 21 times for 223 yards, is the team’s top returner.

Cambria Heights finished 8-4 in 2022, the second consecutive winning season for the team.