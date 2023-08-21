EMPORIUM, Pa. (WTAJ) — It was a tale of two seasons last year for Cameron County. The Raiders lost their first five games, but then closed out the season by winning four of their final five games to finish the season with a 4-6 record.

The Raiders were a young squad last season with only four seniors on the roster. When you only lose four players to graduation, that means you have a ton of experience coming back as they have nine starters returning on both sides of the ball. Head coach Ryan Neyman was pleased with how the team grew over the course of the season and thinks there is a lot to build off from the strong finish to the season.

“Our first five year games, once we started 0-5, we lost games by three plays or less,” said Neyman. “So, you know, we got to tighten those things up and play four games and we’ll be where we want to be.”

“Last year, we at the beginning of the season, we weren’t so close together and towards the end of the year, we started coming together and we became more of a brotherhood,” said senior offensive lineman Jesop Farabaugh. “And just starting out earlier this year, getting each other and coming together as a team.”

Despite the 4-6 record last year Cameron County actually went 4-1 during conference play. They will take on Union at home in week one.