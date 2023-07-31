EBENSBURG (WTAJ) — After a couple nine-win seasons in in 2007 and 2008 it’s been a challenge for Central Cambria to crest above .500, something the Red Devils haven’t done since 2013. But optimism runs strong around Ebensburg.

The Red Dragons return four starters on the offensive line and believe the team’s dedication to summer workouts will pay off on Friday nights.

“We’re real excited this year as a coaching staff just for the dedication for this summer,” second-year head coach Don Fyfe said. “We have a good group of kids, 30 to 40 kids coming in three, three or four times a week for workouts. I think they want to win. They want to be competitive and they’re putting the time and the effort in to do that.

“I don’t think we’ve had a team that’s worked this hard in a while,” Senior linebacker George Dill said. “I mean, all through my high school career, we haven’t had, this many people in the weight room and stuff. So I think some things are going to change.”

While Central Cambria returns the meat of its line, it does have significant holes to replace. The team lost its leading passer, rusher, and receiver. But if it can build off its late-season momentum the team hopes to make waves. Central Cambria won two of its last three games in 2022, including a 44-7 win over McCort-Carrol the Red Dragons’ week one opponent.