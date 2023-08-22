MARTINSBURG, PA (WTAJ) — Back-to-back state semifinal appearances capped off one of the most productive eras of Central High football: The Jeff Hoenstine Era.

The former quarterback rewrote the record books finishing with more than 10,000 career yards, and 146 passing touchdowns. During his three years as the Dragons starting quarterback, the team won 34 times as the mobile quarterback was a touchdown threat on every play. But that hip has sailed. The team now hands keys over to Eli Muthler.

“I think it should be his goal not to try to just replace Jeff, try to pave his own path, make his own ways,” said senior receiver Jacob Benton. “And I think there’s going to be a lot of pressure on him, but I don’t think it’ll bother him too much.”

Muthler takes over a Central offense that has scored nearly 1,200 points over the past season, and expecting the junior to live up to bar Jeff Hoenstine set is almost unfair. But the pocket-passer has the support of his teammate and coach who recognize Muthler just has to be himself.

“We have to do the things that he can do,” said head coach David Baker. “We have to keep him in the pocket. We have to have him throw maybe some more shorter passes some, and then keep him from trying to run around because you’re not going to be able to do what Jeff did.”

Hoenstine is not the only key subtraction Central must account for. The Dragons lost leading receiver Eli Lingenfelter, and disruptive linebacker Jason Clark, who recorded 22.5 sacks over the past two seasons.