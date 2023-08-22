NEW PARIS (WTAJ) — For the second-straight season, Chestnut Ridge went one-and-done in the postseason as the Lions limped the finish line, losing four-straight after the team’s hopeful 6-1 start.

But any good coach will tell you there are lessons to be learned in loss, and longtime Lions’ head coach Max Shoemaker hopes that experience comes in handy this fall.

“That experience really is almost irreplaceable,” he said. “So, you know, when you have kids with the game time that we have under our belts, I think that’s a nice thing to have in your back pocket.”

Shoemaker returns a lot of starters, eight on offense, six on defense. Notably guys like Noah Whysong who threw for nearly 1,500 yards last season and ran for another 800 returns to start at quarterback. Also back is his leading receiver Jeb Emerick, and leading tackler Owen Claycomb. It’s a solid core for a Lions’ squad who’s posted back-to-back 6-5 seasons.

“I think we’re pretty gritty. We get after it and we’re pretty disciplined,” said senior defensive back Chase Whysong. “I think we’re going to do pretty well this year. We’ve got a lot of teams we played last year coming back and we’re experienced.”

LHAC realignment broke favorably for Chestnut Ridge who doesn’t take on any of the new giants entering the conference, still a difficult final stretch for the Lions will likely again make or break the season.