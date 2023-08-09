CLAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Claysburg-Kimmel finally returns home this football season as renovations on their brand new stadium are finally going to be complete after numerous setbacks that has caused the team to not play in their home stadium in two years

The past two seasons the Bulldogs called Tiger Stadium in Hollidaysburg their home and they struggled. Last season they finished 1-9 and were blown out most nights. Offensively they only scored 11 points per game and they were allowing more than 30 a game. For the players it almost felt like they were playing every game on the road. With the new turf field and bleachers in place everyone is excited to play games on their home field again.

“It’s going to be all really different. I mean, you don’t have to load up on the bus. You don’t have to prepare yourself the whole ride there to get ready and it’s just going to be a lot easier,” said senior offensive lineman Reece Replogle. “Everything’s right there. In your hometown. If you need to go back and get something, it’s right there and it’s just going to be a good home atmosphere now that everybody else fan wise, doesn’t have to go into Hollidaysburg to watch you play.”

There will be a buzz in the air for week one as the Bulldogs host Berlin-Brothersvalley for the first game in their new stadium, but it will be a tough game because the Bulldogs offense will be put to test as they face a defense that had eight shutouts last season.