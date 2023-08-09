CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s a new era for Clearfield football. For the first time since 1985 Tim Janocko will not be the man leading the Bison on the sidelines. Janocko retired after a legendary career that saw him win 307 games in 38 seasons leading the program. Myles Caragein is the next man up to lead the program after spending the past nine seasons coaching the defensive line.

Taking over for a coach with the resume of Janocko can be a daunting task, but after learning from him the past nine seasons, Caragein feels he’s ready for the challenge.

“It’s definitely difficult taking over for someone that’s been there for that long and has had over 300 wins,” said Caragein. “You just want to make sure you’re continuing that tradition and keep moving forward.”

Caragein inherits a roster that went 8-4 last season before falling to Central in the playoffs. This year the defense will be mostly the same, but the offense will look a little different as Caragein is looking to more modernize a unit that averaged 27.5 points per game last season.

“We’re just updating some way with play calling. We’re going to be a no huddle team. Change some tempo up a little bit. Spread the ball around. Put some pressure on the defense.”

The new era for Clearfield football will begin at home against Tyrone in week one for Caragein’s debut.