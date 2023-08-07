DAVIDSVILLE (WTAJ) — After a 6-1 start, four-straight losses to close the year left a very sour taste in the Conemaugh Township’s mouth.

A good season fell off the rails late as Township’s defense struggled against the stiffest portion of their schedule. The Indians allowed 50+ points in five of their final seven, and were blown out by a sea of double-digit win clubs in Windber, Northern Cambria, Berlin and Northern Bedford.

In the offseason head coach Tony Penn Jr. stepped down citing personal reasons. He’s replaced by former Conemaugh Township star Brandon Studer who served as an assistant under Penna.

Studer said he’s bringing in a new look defense and more balanced offense, but knows one of his biggest challenges is replacing some critical playmakers.

“We lost two major players at quarterback Tanner Shirley, and a phenomenal wide receiver in Ethan Black,” he said. “So when you lose major players like that, you got to you got to adapt to what’s going to be your strengths. So we’re going to look to have a little more of a balanced attack this year.”