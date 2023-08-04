JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The high school football season is right around the corner with teams starting training camp next week. On Friday the final high school football media day was held with Conemaugh Valley hosting the Heritage Conference. The Blue Jays are looking to get back into the playoffs after finishing 2-7 last season.

The main area where head coach Matthew Kent wanted to address was the defense, which allowed more than 31 points per game, 11 more than 2021 when they made the playoffs. he cited allowing too many blown coverages that led to big plays being given up. With eight starter returning on the defensive side of the ball, he feels the experience coming back paired with a new system will lead to some big changes and lead to more wins.

“Hopefully they learned last year. So experience wise, they should know not to not to fall into what they were doing last year. They’re doing a lot of chasing,” said Kent. “We were in our zone coverage’s. They were chasing like their playing man and they were just getting their confused with the coverage. So clean up the coverage’s and make sure they’re aware of what was going on at certain times of the game. I think they’ll be all right. They learned from last year.”

“We definitely have the experience now. We are going to have a better, better chance of keeping cool,” said senior linebacker Devin Chontas. “We’re not going to be having our freak outs like last year and just losing our head, not knowing what to do after we let up a big play.”

The new look Blue Jays defense will face perennial playoff contender Portage in week one, who be breaking in a new quarterback after the graduation of three year starter Andrew Miko.