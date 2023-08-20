CURWENSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Curwensville’s offense is going to look drastically different this year. With the graduation of duel threat quarterback Danny McGarry who basically rewrote the record books during his time with the Golden Tide.

Last year the offense revolved around McGarry’s arm and his legs as he threw for more than 2,000 yards with 21 touchdown passes while adding more than 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground for an offense that averaged 27 points per game. Head Coach Jim Thompson has made it clear to his players that it won’t be one guy being expected to replace all of that production.

“It was fun. It made life a lot easier. When you when you have a player that’s been around that long, it’s like having an extra coach,” said Thompson. “But it’s kind of back to normal now where where you got to coach it up from from basically square one and just start from scratch.”

“I’d say it’s pretty difficult. I’ve centered for most of my football career and he’s mainly been my quarterback,” said senior center Trenton Guiher. “So it’s a big change going from someone you’re used to having all the time to someone fresh but I’m pretty confident in our new quarterbacks to step up and fill his role.”

The Golden Tide still have an open competition for the starting quarterback spot, but the next signal caller will have plenty of experience in front of him as Curwensville returns all five starting offensive lineman.

The Golden Tide hit the road in week one to take on Meyersdale.