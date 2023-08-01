DuBois (WTAJ) — Taking the next step forward is on the mind of DuBois football as it tries getting over the hump after another 5-6 season.

Beavers’ head coach T.J. Wingard enters his fourth season in charge of DuBois. His teams are 13-20 and posts back-to-back 5-6 seasons, but are just a few plays from a very different outcome.

Wingard estimates a couple breaks here and there, and DuBois changes their fortunes.

“We’ve lost 12 games in the last two years, and if less than ten plays in 12 games combined, like ten plays went different, we’re a minimum of 14 and eight with a playoff win,” he said. “So it really is coming down to continue to believe that winning is possible and just clutching up and making that extra play, which could be the difference in a tie game.

DuBois started 2022 4-1 before a slow 1-5 finish. The Beavers open the year with three-straight on the road including a week one game at Karns City.