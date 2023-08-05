ST. MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s a new era for Elk County Catholic as Tim Pearson takes over as the new head coach of the Crusaders who are coming off a strong 8-2 season last year, but they opted out of the playoffs due to not having enough healthy players at the end of the year.

As Pearson looks to get the program back into the postseason, the Crusaders bring back seven starters on offense and six on defense. The biggest change that he is making is overhauling the offense to make it more modern. Elk County averaged 33 points per game last season, but Pearson says he feels trying to find a system that will adhere to the strengths of the skill position players could lead to a more explosive offense.

“We’re making a lot of changes this year. For the last probably decade, they’ve ran the single wing offense,” said Pearson. “We’re kind of changing it up this year to be a little more dynamic. We have a lot of great players with skill positions that are just I think we’ll do very well this year. So we’re trying to make the offense match the players that we have. It’s going to be a mix of somewhat going back to the old power I kind of formation.”

Given the personnel the Crusaders have, Pearson feels they could have a really balanced offense.

“We’ve got a lot of skill players, so we probably will have some spread offense. So we’re going to put it in there as well,” Pearson said. “Really, it’s going to be a mix kind of adjusting to kind of fit the players. We have, and so we’re kind of bouncing around a little bit, but it’s going to be what I call traditional football kind of the things that I remember when I played that just say a few years ago.”

As the Crusaders look to get back into the playoffs they are still finalizing their offensive playbook, but Pearson hopes to have everything in place this coming week once training camp begins. Their new look offense will debut at Otto-Eldred in week one.