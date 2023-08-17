EVERETT (WTAJ) — After more than 20-seasons away as head coach of Everett, Brian Koontz’s return to the sideline was not kind last fall as Everett went winless, 0-10 in the coach’s first year back.

Pulled out of retirement to help the struggling program, Koontz and company struggled, and a change of culture remains what he preaches.

“Attitude. Work ethic. Weight. Room. Effort. Pride. All of the above,” he said. “We just need to change how we do things, how we think about things and change our expectations a little bit.”

Since recording an 8-4 record in 2018, Everett has won just three games in four years since. The Warriors bring back much of its team in 2023 and Koontz does feel like the program is moving in the right direction.

If nothing else players are hungry, tired of losing.

“We can’t look at previous years. This is a new year. We got to just start fresh. We’ve got to win now. Win early,” said senior linebacker Gaven Brown. We got to win at least two of the first games. I think first four games. We need to try to win two of them.”

In the new-look ICC there are few easy weeks. The Warriors play Northern Bedford, Berlin Brothervalley and Windber this season, a trio of schools that won more than 30-combined games last fall.