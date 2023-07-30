SIDMAN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Forest Hills 3-7 last year can be deceiving. They lost a lot of close games and finished plus one in their point differential despite the losing record and they feel with more experience coming back, certain plays that turned the tide in games will go their way this season.

The Rangers main goal this year is to improve their turnover differential. Last season they lost the turnover battle 18-3 so it was easy for them to identify what needs to change this year.

“If we have more turnovers and those tight games, I don’t think we lose nearly as many,” said offensive guard Jaden Trentini. “I’m sure we would have won a lot more close games. Westmont, for one, we had three turnovers. We had I think one turnover and that was a big game. We lost by two points. So I mean, definitely the turnover battles are the big thing for us this year.”

“At practice you focus on ball control, you know, working out through drills, make an emphasis on with the ball carriers are carrying the ball that they take care of the ball, they tuck it in and they’re able to control the ball,” said head coach Justin Myers.

Quarterback Nate Cornell is back after starting the final six games last season and only threw two interceptions. The dynamic of the team changed when he took over as the signal caller and the team closed the year by going 3-3 after losing their first four games.

“I really feel like, you know, help me get comfortable and settle in and really know my guys more, you know, my receivers around and everything,” said Cornell. “And the opening is going to be and I really think that will help us, you know, win some games this year. Again, make some passes, make some big plays and turn it around.”

The Rangers lost three games by 11 or fewer points last year, all of which they feel were winnable. It won’t be easy with a tough schedule this year and they open the season at home against Clearfield.