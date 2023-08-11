FLINTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Glendale is looking for their first winning season since 2012. Last season they made the playoffs, but finished 5-6 after their season ended in a 21-7 loss to Penns Manor.

The Vikings have made the playoffs in three of the past four seasons, but have only one playoff win. The strength of last years team was the defense, which only allowed 20 points per game. This year they return all of their defensive backs, but the unit will be younger up front. With not as much experience returning in the front seven, the defensive backs will have to anchor the defense early on.

“We need to shut down the pass,” said senior cornerback Jacob Lukehart. “Force them to run inside and overall, just help them develop as players so that they know what they’re doing and make sure everybody’s on the same page.”

“Our team motto has always been how do each of us get better individually and then come together and work as a team? And, you know, every year is a new chapter, a new story,” said assistant coach Justin Sedlock. “We’re fortunate to make playoffs the last two or three years. And, you know, that’s always the goal. But we’re just looking to compete the best we can at the end of camp.”

The Vikings have been consistently around or just below .500 in most of their seasons the previous 10 years, but this season they hope to take that next step forward. Glendale will open up the season on the road at Windber.