JOHNSTOWN (WTAJ) — A 33-27 win over Somerset in 2019 feels like a lifetime ago, but that October victory remains the last win Greater Johnstown football has had after recording a third-straight winless season in 2022.

Second year head coach Antwaun Reed continues to preach of changing culture as the team tries getting back to the highly competitive squad it once was.

“We have to get the right pieces in and get the old pieces out,” he said. “And when you’re working from five years … of unfortunate situations, it’s a it’s a hill that you have to keep climbing, to keep climbing.”

Reed, who has the football resume and pedigree to turn around his alma mater, will get his wish. The team rostered 14 seniors a season and flash a younger squad this season.

Junior quarterback Mekhi Matthews is adamant that things will change this fall.

“This year is definitely a good year,” he said. “I can feel it. I can feel that we’re going to win some games and we’ve been locked in working out every day in the weight room, on the field, locked in.”