HOLLIDAYSBURG (WTAJ) — Last season Hollidaysburg football was one of the youngest around, and while that squad isn’t a lot older this fall, the Golden Tigers are more experienced.

Hollidaysburg packs a junior class of 28 players, that’s more than both last year’s and this year’s senior classes combined. That kind of returning experience offers hope for a team that went 2-8 a season ago and head coach Home Delattre understand the value in an extra season in the weight room.

“We had a number of sophomores who lettered and played on Friday nights on on offense and defense,” he said. “And, you know, there’s nothing like game experience. So we do have a lot of those guys back this year that spent a lot of time in the weight room getting bigger, faster and stronger. So we’re looking forward to exciting year.”

While the Golden Tigers must replace quarterback Tucker Rossman, the net returns outweigh the loses. A focus on establishing a running game that averaged just 3.1 yards-per-game could open up an offense hoping to shake off 2022’s disappointing season.

“I think we’re going to try to prove a lot of people wrong this year,” said senior Caden Delattre. “We had a tough schedule last year and even tougher this year. So I think we have we have a lot of guys back and I think we could definitely improve on that record.”