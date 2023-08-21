HUNTINGDON (WTAJ) — Huntingdon football plays Philipsburg-Osceola Friday night as the Bearcats hope to not just kickoff the 2023 season on the right foot, but the Tim Lucko era.

Lucko takes over a Huntingdon program during a tough stretch. Not only have the Bearcats not recorded a winning season since 2017, but they move into what’s expected to be a grueling Laurel Highland Athletic Conference.

It’s not an easy script for a first year head coach, but with a strong returning cast, there is optimism around the program.

“I think we’re just ready to win,” said senior offensive guard Bryson Bozel. “You know, we’ve been beat down these last couple of years, and I think now is our time to really show how we are and the talent that we have and prove what we can be.”

“I know it’s cliche, one day at a time, you know?” said Lucko. “Worry about the moment, the opportunity and getting better. Each opportunity that you have.”

Huntingdon faces both Bellefonte and Philipsburg this season, the two teams it beat a year ago. But it’s a mighty difficult schedule this fall that features games against Clearfield, Richland, Bishop Guilfoyle, Central and Tyrone