ALEXANDRIA (WTAJ) — Juniata Valley head coach Bill Musser has very few blemishes on his JV resume, but 2023 could be one of the bigger challenges he’s faced in recent years.

Call it a transition year as the Green Hornets join the Inter-County Conference.

Coming off a 6-5 year Juniata Valley rebuilds. Graduation costs the Green Hornets its leading passer and receiver. And top 2022 junior, Andrew Mcmonagle, is passing on the season, Musser tells WTAJ. McMonagle led JV in rushing, tackles, interceptions and sacks and will be the most difficult athlete to replace.

The one place, however, the Hornets have experience is the offensive line and Musser knows every great teams starts with a great line.

“We all know that in football we go as far as our line takes us,” he said. “You know, and having those two players and they’ve been leaders so far this summer, they’ve stepped up, they’ve been around, they’ve been challenging the younger kids to get better on a daily basis. And that’s been important and really fun thing to watch as the young kids responding to that.”

Musser enters his tenth season with Juniata Valley. He’s 64-41 in his first nine season. JV plays Fairfield week one in the team’s lone non-conference matchup.