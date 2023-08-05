MEYERSDALE, Pa. (WTAJ) — It was a rough season last year for Meyersdale finishing just 2-7, but it was a young roster that was able to grow after they finished 0-10 back in 2021. With plenty of three year starters coming back, head coach Ryan Donaldson hopes this is the group that gets the program back into the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Last year the Red Raiders offense only scored around 18 points per game, but there will be a big difference this year at the quarterback position. Last season brothers Drake and Daulton Sellers split time evenly as the signal caller. Now that Daulton has graduated, it will be Drake’s show. The brothers brought much different skillsets to the table with Daulton being more of a runner and Drake being a pocket passer. With Daulton gone though, the challenge for the Red Raiders will be establishing the run game because he led the team in rushing with 636 yards and eight touchdowns.

“We’re doing things a little bit different this year. We’re definitely going to be more run oriented,” said Donaldson. “We’re still going to spread out and do the stuff that we’ve done in the past as far as, you know, throwing the football goes. But our run game is going to be a lot of pulling guards down, blocking, running inside and obviously outside and trying to get the perimeter as well. This year, it’s going to be different. You know, being able to use quarterbacks at times, being able to interchange different guys at running back and just getting our run game going this year, that that’s a must that has to happen.”

“It starts with the front,” said senior offensive lineman Brady McKenzie. “I think if we can seal the defensive line then we can just get solid yards every single play and it’s leads to wins and touchdowns and whatnot.”

As the Red Raiders look to establish a new running game, one bonus they will have is they return all five starters on the offensive line. Meyersdale will open up the season at home against Curwensville.