HOUTZDALE (WTAJ) — Off a 5-6 campaign, Moshannon Valley has a new man in charge as Chris Davidson takes over the Black Knights.

The former Curwensville player has spent his coaching career anywhere but in Pennsylvania.

Most recently he was named the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach of the Year at Haines City High School in Florida.

He inherits a relatively deep team that returns the core of it’s key contributors from a season ago like running back Tanner Kephart who scored 10 touchdowns, and leading tackler Sam Shipley.

While Davidson didn’t shy from expressing a revamped defense, he’s keeping his plan for the Knights’ (previously run-first) offense is something he’s keeping close to the vest.

“Anybody who stands up here and tells you that whatever their style is, isn’t something what matches the talent that you have, they’re a fool. I’ve been coach for 30 years, and my style adapts to what we have,” he said. “We want to be exciting on offense. We want to move, move the ball, not get behind the sticks, pass, spread it around, get a lot of guys involved.”

The Golden Knights’ biggest loss is leading rusher Luke Knuth who rushed for 1,357 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.