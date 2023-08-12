MOUNT UNION, Pa. (WTAJ) — Last year Mount Union finished 6-5 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The ended up losing their first playoff game to Penns Valley, but they feel they have a lot to build off because they have 10 starters returning on both offense and defense.

The Trojans offense paved the way for the team getting back into the postseason as they averaged 28 points per game and they will bring back Bryce Danish at quarterback. As a dual threat QB Danish passed and rushed for more than 1,000 yards and he combined for 24 total touchdowns. In addition to bringing back their top signal caller, their top three rushers also return as well as their top three wide receivers.

“It gives us a lot of options, a lot of options to pass and run,” said special teams coordinator Brian Wertz. “We got a lot of good running backs and receivers, so we got a lot of plays at our disposal.”

“Everyone on this offense, we have athletes all around us. Our line’s building our line full of seniors,” said Danish. “So is wide receivers and running backs. You know, we’re just very explosive team that I don’t think can be stopped this year.”

The wide receivers are excited to expand the offense as they look to air it out more.

“He’s very good at picking up defenses. He can run the ball, throw the ball,” said senior wide receiver Je’Saun Robinosn. “So it’s really like the defense can get any way of everything they can get the best of both worlds.”

With nearly the entire starting lineup, the Trojans hope to pick up where last season left off. They will open up the season at home against Tussey Mountain.