BOSWELL (WTAJ) — Jumping into the ICC, North Star has an uphill climb as the Cougars seek their first winning season since 2013.

Off back-to-back four win season, inconsistencies plagued Bob Landis’s squad who said he believes the team was probably better than their record.

“There were games last year that we were in games, you know our 4-6 could’ve easily been 6-4,” he said. “Just, you know, we have to do some things better. So we’ve talked about the attention to details and all the little things we need to get better at.”

Defense was an Achilles heel for the Cougars who at times played well enough to beat Conemaugh Valley 7-6, but also surrendered 40-plus points in five of ten games.

“Last year, our season finale, it was against West Shamokin and just missed tackles, just little things like that, that we can improve on just getting to the postseason,” said senior Garrett Tunstall.

North Star returns ample experience and could be primed to take that step forward, but life in the ICC won’t be easy. Games against Windber, Berlin and Northern Bedford are just part of what’s a difficult schedule in 2023.