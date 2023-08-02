New Enterprise (WTAJ) — After posting an 11-1 season and advancing to the District 5 1-A championship game there is reason to be both excited, and nervous if you’re a Northern Bedford fan.

Let’s start with the good.

The Panthers stormed out to an 11-0 start in 2022 before losing to Windber 14-0 in the District 5 championship. NBC returns 9 starters on defense, and the offense gets their leading passer back in Eion Snider, and Adam Johnson, who led the team in receiving and rushing posting more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage, also returns.

In total Northern Bedford returns ample experience from a core that has won 20 games over the past two years.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“These guys, they’ve been together, they’ve started a lot of games,” said head coach Garry Black. “The senior group, even since their sophomore season, a lot of those guys were guys that we counted on, made a run into the state playoffs that year, last year, 11-1. So they just they have a lot of experience and it makes everything a lot easier.”

But the path back to double-digit wins will be undoubtedly tougher. Windber, who beat NBC in the district championship is on Northern’s schedule, as is Berlin who won 11 games too. Both joined the Inter County Conference this year and will provide NBC with tough conference matchups. DuBois is also on the schedule. The AAAA squad is the only non-conference matchup for NBC and will provide another challenging matchup.

“I think those are going to be big tests for us to try to help us get better as the season goes on,” said Black. “And then I think just key to anybody that makes a playoff run, you’ve got to be healthy at the end of the season. So hopefully we’re able to have that luck and see what we can do.”