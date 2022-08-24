Loysburg, PA (WTAJ) — After a slow start to 2021 Northern Bedford found a grove in the middle of its year, stringing together 8-consecutive wins at one point as the Panthers advanced to the state quarterfinals. But a deep run in 2022 won’t be easy.

The additions of Windber and Conemaugh Township to district 5-1A will make it tougher for NBC to three-peat as district champs. The Ramblers beat Northern Bedford 56-7 a year ago, it was the Panthers final loss before going on their eight-game win streak, a run in which they outscored their opponents by 131 points.

NBC has plenty of upside, returning leading passer Elon Snider, leading rusher Adam Johnson and leading receiver Aaron Bowers. But replacing four of five starters on the line, the team’s success will hang on whether or not the line meshes.

“You know, our skill guys, they have a chance to be special, but we got to see how this line can develop. And I think we have an opportunity to be really good there,” said head coach Garry Black. “But again, it’s just a lot of unproven names and faces at this point.”

Northern Bedford finished the year 9-4, its fourth season of 9+ wins since 2012.