NORTHERN CAMBRIA (WTAJ) — A season ago Northern Cambria boasted an oversized senior class for a 1A school and that experience paid off in the team’s first District 6 championship.

In the team’s 6-1A championship win over Penn Manor, the Colts picked off two passes and recorded seven sacks in a 14-6 victory. A strong defensive showing was a hallmark of the Colts in 2022.

On the season, the team recorded 32 sacks and forced 29 turnovers in Marty Lessard’s first year as defensive coordinator. The team’s 3-3-5 stack proved formidable and Northern Cambria went 10-4.

“We all understood what we were trying to do,” said senior defensive end Austin Amsdell We were all trying to attack the quarterback, get to the ball and just not let offensive offenses do their thing. So I think we all said the same understanding and the same goal to strive to.”

“It all started in the film room,” added senior linebacker Ethan Donatelli. “We have a great defensive coordinator and he was able to give us the view, and put us in a position where we could go out there and make plays.”

Despite significant loses across the board, Northern Cambria does return several marquee players like two-way starters Ty Dumm and Jack Sheredy.

Norther Cambria faces Cambria Heights in week one. The Colts beat their rival twice last year. The first wins against the Highlanders since 2012.