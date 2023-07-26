CRESSON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Football is right around the corner, which means Sportsbeat is back for another season. This year many local schools have to replace a quarterback who rewrote their record books. Penn Cambria has their hands full trying to replicate the success they had with Garrett Harold, who accounted for 6,434 yards passing, 2,537 more on the ground, and 92 total touchdowns.

Get the latest Penn State sports updates with the Nittany Nation Newsletter or through the Nittany Nation App.

Last season Harold and the offense averaged nearly 40 points per game and led Penn Cambria to a 9-2 record, which was their first season with a winning record since 2014. The Panthers season ended at he hands of Central in a 35-6 defeat in the District XI Championship Game. Head Coach Nick Felus has named sophomore Brady Jones as the new signal caller, but he knows it will be difficult to replicate what Harold did for the program during his four years under center.

“Garrett’s is obviously a special talent. He’s a player that comes around maybe, you know, once every ten years or so, a talent like that comes around,” said Felus. “But, you know, he’s done such a good job being a leader and being a mentor to our younger players. So, you know, this senior group obviously was special. They did some great things for us, building a football program.”

“I think our new quarterback has stepped up to the plate and has done everything that he needs to do during this off season,” said senior wide receiver Carter McDermott. “He’s shown a lot of potential that he can throw the ball, he can run the ball, and he trusts the pocket.”

To open up the season, the Panthers will take on perennial powerhouse Richland in a game that could have big implications on the regular season standings in the new look LHAC conference.