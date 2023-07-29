SPRING MILLS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penns Valley, like many other schools has joined the Laurel Highlands Conference which has become a mega conference. The Rams are coming off a strong 10-3 season last year and are looking to build off their postseason run after losing to Bishop Guilfoyle in the District XI Championship Game.

The Rams return a strong core on offense that includes quarterback Jackson Romig and leading rusher Ty Watson. Romig is entering his third year as the starting signal caller and is coming off a great junior season where he threw for 2,446 yards and tossed 31 touchdown passes while adding five more scores on the ground. With seven key starters returning on offense, Penns Valley feels they’ll be able to take that next step and make a deeper playoff run.

“You’ve got to watch out for complacency. Our emphasis this summer is with each of the players get a little bit better, work it a little bit harder so that you get a little bit better,” said head coach Martin Tobias. “And every time you get a little better, that helps the team get better. Because we weren’t good enough last year in spite of the success. So we want to continue to work to try and improve, knowing that there is more growth and potential out there.”

“I’m pretty confident in what I know I can do and what I know my teammates can do, and that they’ll be there whenever I need them to be there and what they can do on offense,” said Romig.

Last year the Rams offense was explosive averaging more than 38 points per game and with seven starters returning they could pick up where they left off last year. They open up the season at home against Bellwood-Antis.