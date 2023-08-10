PHILIPSBURG (WTAJ) — The say “speed kills” and Philipsburg-Osceola head coach Jeff Vroman hopes the saying is true in 2023 as the Mounties try getting back to the postseason for the first time in a decade.

The Mounties return a lot this fall, ever major statistical lead but one. But a big one. Two-year starting quarterback Ben Gutskey graduates turning the Philipsburg offense over to Zach Meyers.

The big-armed sophomore is a more prototypical pocket-passer, but the Mounties are hoping his arm plays a lead role in turning a run of struggles around in 2023.

“We just got we just got to click,” said senior running back Dayton Berger. “We got to keep playing hard. A lot of the times we kind of just I feel like when we get in the game, we just kind of forget where we’re at. We just kind of lose focus. But once we if we can all just regain that focus and keep that focus throughout the entire thing, I think we’re going to be have a successful year this year.”

“Out grind people, play harder, play as a group,” said Vroman. “We all make mistakes but correct it and let’s move on. And that’s basically the mantra we’ve had throughout this year.”

The Mounties’ 3-7 record in 2022 was a step in the right direction. The most wins since the team went 9-3 in 2011. Since that year, Philipsburg is just 12-95.