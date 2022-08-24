PORTAGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — It was a tale of two seasons last year Portage. The Mustangs started the season on fire, winning their first six games, but the wheels fell off from there and they finished the year losing four of their last five games.

The team brings back plenty of experience. Andrew Miko is back as the starting signal caller for a third season and he’s behind an experienced offensive line, but there are question marks surrounding the skill positions. Gone is leader rusher and receiver Kaden Claar, who accounted for 862 total yards, but the big question is how Portage will adjust to their new home in the Heritage Conference.

“We’re going to open up in the new conference and we play two of the top teams in the conference right off the bat at River Valley and at Cambria Heights,” said Head Coach Marty Slanoc. “So we’re going to find out a lot about ourselves. Like I’ve been telling our kids since day one of the summer it’s not how we start the season it’s how we finish if we keep improving.”

Portage left the WestPAC to join the Heritage and those first two matchups against Cambria Heights and River Valley will be very tough games. The two teams combined to go 18-5 a year ago.