PORTAGE (WTAJ) — Like every high school team before it and like every high school team that will come after, player turnover is an issues for Portage this season as the it’s easier to name the key returnees and the losses.

But we’ll list them anyways.

Portage graduated a three-year starting quarterback, four of its five leading rushers, its entire starting offensive line, two leading tacklers and three leading sack getters. Change and roster turnover hit the Mustangs hard.

“We’re replacing our whole line, and it’s definitely going to be a new experience because we don’t have many kids this year, but I think it’s pretty good experience,” said senior running back Jacob Nolan. “So for us now, we’re coming together really well and I think we’ll be pretty good this year.”

It’s an empty nest, so-to-speak, for Marty Slonac. But around the program for nearly 20 years its not something he hasn’t seen before.

“It’s never going to be the same. It’s not cookie cutter,” he said. “You take the strengths of your team, and sometimes it takes a few weeks to figure out, and then you hope by the time the games matter, you have it all together.”

And Slonac has seen it come together before. While he’s only in his fourth season as the head coach he’s been around to watch the Mustangs be among the more consistent teams in the area recording a winning season in every year for more than a decade.