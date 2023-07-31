RICHLAND (WTAJ) — Richland football’s path to a repeat LHAC title in 2023 will be immensely difficult, but it’s not just because of typical roster turnover and graduation.

The new-look LHAC may be the toughest conference in all the PIAA.

Jumping from 12 teams to 20, the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference added Bellwood-Antis, Huntingdon, Tyrone, Bald Eagle, Bellefonte, Clearfield, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and (in everything but football) Hollidaysburg.

The conference will shake out into four divisions, and pit the best of the east, against the best of the west in a week 10 showdown. It’s a gauntlet that Richland understands won’t be easy to win.

“Whoever is the conference champion Laurel Highlands this year is going to have earned that,” Rams’ head coach Brandon Bailey said.

The Rams won their first LHAC title since 2019 last fall. Richlands went 11-1, losing to Bishop Guilfoyle in the District 6-2A Championship.

While the team returns leading scorer and rusher Evan McCracken and his 32 touchdowns, the team will face a challenge replacing quarterback Sam Penna. Penna completed 68 percent of his passes in 2023 and threw 24 touchdowns. But Richland has gone 56-8 over the past five seasons and found great success in re-tooling their program.

“I think at this point it’s the culture,” Baily added. “You know, our kids know that it’s expected in our community that they go out and and have success on Friday night. So the kids have bought in. Our community has bought in. And, you know, I think that those things are very important any time you have a string of success like we’ve had.”

“I don’t think anybody in the LHAC is going to be ready for us this year,” Senior linemen Declan Piscatello said. “I feel we’re going to be underdogs. Honestly, I feel like a lot of people are saying because the last class that we lost, so we’re going to be like weaker. And I but I feel like we’re going to be even stronger than we just were.”