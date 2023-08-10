RIDGWAY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ridgway is coming off a rough season in 2022 finishing 2-8 after they fell in the District IX Championship in 2021. The Elkers were younger than in years past and head coach Mark Heindl feels the team lacked senior leadership to help the young players grow, but with most of the roster returning, he feels they are better positioned this year.

The Elkers will bring back seven starters on each side of the ball and Heindl feels the strength of this team will be at both the offensive and defensive lines with four on the o-line and three on the d-line coming back. Last year it was mostly a new group on each side of the line and it was a struggle to begin the season as they lost their first four games. Overall they only scored 20 points per game while allowing 32.

“We went in with five fresh new bodies, and obviously the season didn’t start off the way that we wanted and to see how the line progressed as the year went on, even though we didn’t win those games, towards the end of the year, the progression that we made we thought was a big jump start for us going into the off season,” said Heindl.

“It’s a very big battle. You have to win because if you don’t win, then I think it it’s kind of like dominos. If you hit one, the entire thing falls,” said senior defensive lineman Brady Heindl. “So I mean, because it’s like one of the one of the defensive line would go down and go back to the backers and safety and then the whole play’s blown up.”

The Elkers open up the season on the road against Port Allegany.