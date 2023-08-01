WEST SUNBURY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The District 9 High School Football Media Day made its annual stop at Saint Marys high school. The hosts are coming off a 7-4 season, but they graduated a lot of talent and only have four starters returning, which will create a new look Flying Dutchmen roster.

Saint Marys season last year ended in the District 9 3A Title Game to Clearfield. The big change for the Flying Dutchmen this year will be a new look offense that will lean more heavily on the run game after they were pass happy the past few seasons. Leading tailback Matt Davis is back after rushing for 686 yards and four touchdowns and feels ready to be the main point of attack for the offense.

“Being a running back. You have the ball in your hands most of the time out of anybody else,” said Davis. “So you have to step up and know that, you know, the offense comes to you almost since being more of a running team this year. You have to be able to take the hits and get in the end zone.”

“The system has changed from what we were introduced to as freshmen to what we have now, but it’s been an easy adaptation, you can call it. And we’re just help making the freshmen understand and the sophomores and the juniors that you have ten other guys helping you,” said senior tight end Mason Sheeley. “If you do your job and they do their jobs, the game is going to progress. How it should Previously I’ve played slot receiver and I didn’t have much blocking, and since we’re more of a run heavy team now, I’ve been shifted in just a little bit more to tight end.”

This season will open up favorably in week one for Saint Marys as they get their young team acclimated to varsity football as they hit the road to take on Moniteau, who finished 2-8 last season.