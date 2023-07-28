SOMERSET (WTAJ) — It’s hard to get excited about back-to-back one-win season but there is reason to believe Somerset has greener pastures ahead in 2023.

Second year head coach Jeff Urban called his first season “trial by error” as a very young Eagles’ squad fought through a tough LHAC slate. For just the second year-in-a-row the team finished 1-9. Urban said size and inexperience played a massive role in that. And with just four seniors, the teams still figures to be young, but it should be a lot bigger.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

A strong offseason for the Eagles is growing optimism.

“We’re all bigger now,” said junior receiver Carson Sanner. “I think we’re going to be able to match up with teams a lot better. Speed wise, strength wise, everything, really.”

“We started predominantly sophomores and a few freshmen on the offensive line,” said Urban. “So there’s a point in time where scheme really wasn’t our problem. It was the maturity of our players. And as we mature as a as a team, our success physically, we’re be able to do a lot more things on offense.”

In 2014 Somerset played in a state semifinal, and enjoyed the fruits of a 13-win season. But it’s been a struggle for the program in recent years, a trend the team hopes to start bucking week one against Chestnut Ridge.